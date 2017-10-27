Drug Take Back Locations

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You have a chance to safely dispose of old medication.

Saturday is national Drug Take Back Day.

The event takes place from 10am to 2pm.

Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are participating in the event.

Midlands Locations:

Camden Police Dept. 816 W. Dekalb St.

Cayce Dept. of Public Safety- CVS 2410 Charleston Hwy., CVS, 500 Knox Abbott Dr.

Columbia Police Dept. 1 Justice Sq.

Forest Acres Police Dept. 5205 N. Trenholm Rd.

Irmo Police Dept. 1230 Columbia Ave.

Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office 821 Ridgeway Rd.

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office 113 Gregg St.

Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. 521 Gibson Rd.

Lexington Police Dept. Walgreens 5220 Sunset Blvd.

Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office 550 Wilson Rd.

Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office IGA Grocery Store 225 Branchville Hwy Eutawville, Piggly Wiggly 2526 Old Edisto Dr.

Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. 5623 Two Notch Rd., Palmetto Health Richland 5 Medical Park

Springdale Police Dept. 2915 Platt Springs Rd.

Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office 1281 N. Main St.

Sumter Police Dept. 107 E. Hampton St.

W. Columbia Police Dept. Bilo 2349 Augusta Rd., Medicine Mart 1300 Sunset Blvd., Walgreens 1537 Charleston Hwy.