First Lady of USC celebrates new book with signing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The First Lady of the University of South Carolina will celebrate the release of her latest book with a signing Friday.

“At Home in the Heart of the Horseshoe: Life in the University of South Carolina President’s House”, is Patricia Moore-Pastides’ new book. The book chronicles the history of the president’s home on the historic Horseshoe, and the families that have inhabited it through the years.

The USC Alumni Center is hosting a book signed from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pastides-Moore has written three books – her previous two were focused on Greek cooking. USC says she teaches Mediterranean cooking classes at Columbia’s Cooking!, a community cooking program offered through the university’s Cancer Prevention and Control Program. The First Lady has a Master of Public Health degree from Yale University.