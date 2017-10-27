Friday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

Do the monster mash! The Lourie Center is hosting a Halloween dance party from 7:00-10:30p.m. tonight. Get ready to shag, swing, and rock and roll with the Sensational Epics Band performing musical classics from the 1960’s and 70’s. Costumes are encouraged and several prizes will be given out for the best ones. This events is B.Y.O.B and tickets cost $25.

Be a part of the Rat Pack, spooky style. River Rat Brewery is hosting a Halloween party tonight from 7:00-10:00p.m. There will be spooky decorations, candy, Halloween themed beer, and haunted brewery tours.

Walk among the dead this weekend. ‘Deceased Farm’ is hosting a unique, mind warping nightmare. You’ll be surrounded with ghostly monsters and 3D effects sure to have you questioning your sanity. And just when you think you have made it out alive, you will be plunged into dark and horror filled cornfields. The spooky fun beings at 7:00p.m. tonight at Clinton Sease Farms in Lexington. Tickets cost $20.