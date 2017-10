Gamecocks’ Final Four etched in fabric of 2018 team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Even with nine players from last year’s team now gone for a variety of reasons, including the Draft, transfers, suspensions and graduations, Carolina’s run to the Final Four will live with this team.

The makeup of 2017-2018 is much different but the previous year’s success is embroidered into the fabric this USC team.

Click the video to watch our story from ABC Columbia News at 6.