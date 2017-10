Impeached VP of Clemson University’s SGA says vote reflects racism

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – The vice president of Clemson University’s student government says an impeachment vote against him reflects racism on campus.

Vice President Jeran Stewart is black and sat during the Pledge of Allegiance last month.

The white student leading the impeachment effort, Miller Hoffman, said the pledge protest had nothing to do with it, citing Stewart’s removal as a resident assistant last semester.