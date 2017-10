LOOK: Gamecocks unveil uniforms for Vandy game

The Gamecocks unveiled their uniform combination for Saturday’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt.

#Gamecocks will go with the black jerseys, white pants and white helmets Saturday versus #Vandy. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/lRkGCgg3LY — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) October 27, 2017

