Newest school in Lexington Two formally dedicated

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Two’s newest school, Cayce Elementary, was formally dedicated Thursday.

Community members gathered for an open house and reception at the two-stroy, 153,000-square foot school.

State Senator Nikki Seltzer, one of the event’s featured speakers and a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, said he was very proud of the new addition.

“I like to tell people, if you graduate from Lexington School District Two, you’re more than likely coming back here at some point in your life to work and live and raise your family,” Setzler said, “and that makes us unique from anybody else.”

The elementary, located at 515 Bulldog Blvd., opened in August. The facility is equipped with the latest technology, project labs, collaborative class areas and energy efficient systems. The space is designed for 1,200 students in grades kindergarten through fifth.

This is the first of three new schools in Lexington Two, opening through 2019. It’s part of a $225 million package of upgrades approved by voters in 2014.

“This summer we’ve got another round of school renovations starting, plus the new Lexington Two Innovation Center and Riverbank Elementary opening next fall,” Lexington Two Superintendent William James said. “It’s an exciting time for our district.”