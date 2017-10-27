Richland County Deputies Looking For Suspect in Overnight Shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting two people Thursday night.

Just before 10pm deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Kathleen Drive.

Deputies met with two male victims who were shot in the lower body. Both were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown.

Deputies say when the victims approached the residence they saw an unknown man coming from the backyard. The suspect shot at both of them and fled the area.

If you know they identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.