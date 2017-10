Sex Trafficker Sentenced

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia man will spend 35 years in prison, for prostituting a 16-year-old girl.

The US Attorney’s Office says *Alshura Tabil Annessa Frazier* recruited the teen in Myrtle Beach in the spring of 20-15.

Officials said Frazier and other men had sex with her in exchange for drugs and shelter before he brought her to Columbia, where authorities say he used her to have sex with clients for money.