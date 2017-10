Ben Lippen blows by Cardinal Newman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Ben Lippen ended their regular season on a high note, going to Cardinal Newman and taking care of business on their way to a 52-14 win.

The defensing 3A SCISA state champions finish second in their region behind undefeated Hammond, while Cardinal Newman ends up in eighth. The Falcons will look to defend their title after waiting on the winner of Wilson Hall and Laurence Manning.