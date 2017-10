REACTION: Gamecocks Run through Vandy 34-27

COLUMBIA, SC- (WOLO) South Carolina’s football team combines for 386 combined yards on Saturday. 212 yards on the ground. Making it one of the most successful running outings this season. A personal record for sophomore running back A. J. Turner with 123 yards. QB Jake Bentley added an additional 55 yards from behind center. Click above to hear from the head coach and players their reaction to the win over Vanderbilt 34-27.