Gamecocks stay alive in SEC East, beat Vandy, 34-27

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jake Bentley ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead South Carolina to a 34-27 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday that assured the Southeastern Conference’s East Division race would go on at least one more week.

Bentley was 19-of-29 for 174 yards and ran six times for 47 yards, including his first scores rushing in his college career for the Gamecocks (6-2, 4-2)

Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-5) had two players ejected for targeting and 10 penalties for 100 yards. The final one might have been the most costly. A holding penalty by tight end Sam Dobbs stalled a potential game-tying drive and Kyle Shurmuroverthrew Caleb Scott on fourth-and-2 with just over a minute to go.

Shurmur threw for a season-best 333 yards and four touchdowns.

A.J. Turner ran 15 times for 121 yards and was the first Gamecock 100-yard rusher this season.

South Carolina kept itself in the SEC East race with the win. If the Gamecocks beat No.2 Georgia next week, they will be only one game behind the Bulldogs and own the tiebreaker.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores assured themselves of their 23rd losing record in the SEC in the 26 seasons since the league split into divisions in 1992 … The players ejected for targeting were Vanderbilt’s leader in sacks, linebacker Charles Wright, and defensive back Zaire Jones … Vanderbilt has allowed 10 points or more in 12 of 18 quarters in the SEC this season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have only lost to Vanderbilt twice this century, in 2007 and 2008. The Gamecocks lead the series 22-4 since joining the SEC … Parker White made 2 of 3 field goals … The Gamecocks are now bowl-eligible for the second year in a row … South Carolina is assured of not having a losing season in the SEC for the first time since ending a run of three straight 6-2 SEC seasons in 2013.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores get to finally go outside the SEC again, hosting Western Kentucky.

South Carolina: South Carolina heads to No. 3 Georgia, where a win by the Bulldogs almost seals the SEC East title, while a win by the Gamecocks keeps their hopes alive.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.