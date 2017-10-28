Gilbert finishes the season perfect, smacks Pelion 56-20 Oct 28, 2017 12:20 AM EDT Sports Department GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO) — Gilbert took down Pelion, 56-20 Friday night to finish the regular season a perfect 10-0. The Indians will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Hammond blows out Heathwood Hall, finishes undefea... Strom Thurmond forces tie in standings, beats Broo... Fairfileld Central edges Indian Land, 14-13 Chapin flies past Airport, 29-17