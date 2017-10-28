Gray Collegiate Annihilates C.A. Johnson, 47 -6 Oct 28, 2017 12:22 AM EDT Sports Department COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Gray Collegiate shuts out C.A. Johnson 47-6. C.A. Johnson remained scoreless until the fourth quarter. The Gray Collegiate War Eagles advance to the playoffs and will host next week. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Ben Lippen blows by Cardinal Newman Hammond blows out Heathwood Hall, finishes undefea... Keenan Knocks Eau Claire Out of Playoffs, 28-21 Gilbert finishes the season perfect, smacks Pelion...