Gray Collegiate Annihilates C.A. Johnson, 47 -6

Sports Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Gray Collegiate shuts out C.A. Johnson 47-6. C.A. Johnson remained scoreless until the fourth quarter. The Gray Collegiate War Eagles advance to the playoffs and will host next week.

