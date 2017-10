Hammond blows out Heathwood Hall, finishes undefeated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond blew out Marcus Lattimore’s Heathwood Hall Highlanders Friday night, 54-12 and finished the season with a perfect 10-0 record.

Corbett Glick set a new passing TD record with 61 in his career and tied the single-season record with 33.

Heathwood Hall finishes the year 1-9 (0-8 SCISA).