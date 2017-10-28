House Committee to Meet on Failed Nuclear Project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News continues to follow developments in the VC Summer Nuclear fallout.

House Utility Ratepayer Committee Lawmakers are set to hold two more hearings in response to the failed nuclear project.

According to a release, the committee will meet to discuss recommendations for legislation to be introduced that addresses the nuclear collapse.

The group is expected to discuss utility rate making adjustments.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 30th, at 10:30am

