COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Saturday Local law enforcement are taking part in Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

DHEC and local law enforcement are asking you to drop off any unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs at locations around the state participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to DHEC, the DEA can only accept pills or patches, not accept liquids, needles, or sharps. The service is free and anonymous.

Here are a few of the Prescription Drug Take Back sites:

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, in partnership with the DEA, we will be hosting a local disposal site for community residents to drop off medications at the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 5623 Two Notch Road on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

City of Columbia Police Department 10am-2pm Columbia Police Headquarters #1 Justice Square