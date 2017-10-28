Ridge View Knocks Off Lancaster, 35-17

Sports Department

Ridge View took on Lancaster hoping to secure sole possession of third place in Region 3. A loss for the Blazers would leave them tied with the Bears in third. Ridge View came out with the win over Lancaster, 35-17.

