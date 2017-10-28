Ridge View Knocks Off Lancaster, 35-17 Oct 28, 2017 12:10 AM EDT Sports Department Ridge View took on Lancaster hoping to secure sole possession of third place in Region 3. A loss for the Blazers would leave them tied with the Bears in third. Ridge View came out with the win over Lancaster, 35-17. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Ben Lippen blows by Cardinal Newman Hammond blows out Heathwood Hall, finishes undefea... Keenan Knocks Eau Claire Out of Playoffs, 28-21 Gray Collegiate Annihilates C.A. Johnson, 47 -6