Strom Thurmond forces tie in standings, beats Brookland-Cayce

Sports Department

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookland-Cayce entered their regular season finale being able to claim sole possession of second place in Region 5-3A Friday night.

They ended the night in a three-way tie with two of their rivals.

Storm Thurmond bested the Bearcats by one point, beating them 14-13 in week 10. The victory ties the Rebels with both BC and Swansea with a 3-2 mark in league play. A tiebreaker will be used to seed the teams accordingly for the start of SCHSL State Tournament play November 3.

Share

Related

Hammond blows out Heathwood Hall, finishes undefea...
Gilbert finishes the season perfect, smacks Pelion...
Fairfileld Central edges Indian Land, 14-13
Chapin flies past Airport, 29-17

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android