Strom Thurmond forces tie in standings, beats Brookland-Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookland-Cayce entered their regular season finale being able to claim sole possession of second place in Region 5-3A Friday night.

They ended the night in a three-way tie with two of their rivals.

Storm Thurmond bested the Bearcats by one point, beating them 14-13 in week 10. The victory ties the Rebels with both BC and Swansea with a 3-2 mark in league play. A tiebreaker will be used to seed the teams accordingly for the start of SCHSL State Tournament play November 3.