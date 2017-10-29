Clemson players answer Dabo’s challenge to “get swagger back” in GT win

Greg Brzozowski

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dorian O’Daniel, Austin Bryant, Travis Etienne, and Kelly Bryant discuss what went into (7) Clemson’s 24-10 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night.

Share

Related

Clemson puts lessons from loss to good use vs. GT,...
Swinney happy with Clemson’s response after ...
(7) Clemson rebounds from Syracuse loss with 24-10...
Clemson to host Tennessee in hurricane relief exhi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android