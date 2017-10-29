Clemson puts lessons from loss to good use vs. GT, refuels playoff push

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – After waiting more than two weeks to get the taste of defeat out of their mouths, (7) Clemson coasted past Georgia Tech Saturday night, shutting down the Yellow Jackets in a 24-10 victory.

The win keeps the Tigers (7-1, 5-1 ACC) in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot as they prepare to play for what’s essentially an Atlantic Division title game next week in Raleigh against NC State (6-2, 4-0 ACC).