Dorn VA to Host Veterans Open House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Veterans looking for information on benefits available to them will have a chance to speak with representatives at an Open House.

The William Jennings Bryan Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Columbia VA are hosting an open house on November 1 from 3pm to 6pm in the main lobby of the hospital.

According to Dorn VA officials, representatives from more than 15 areas of the Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration will be present, and the Columbia VA Regional Office will have individualized claims assistance and eBenefits enrollment staff available.

In a release, Regional Office Director, Leanne Weldin stated, “While we offer individualized claims assistance every day, this event will be a special opportunity for Veterans to access the full range of VA benefits in one place.”