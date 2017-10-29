Fallen SC Trooper Laid to Rest

Greenville, SC (WOLO)– A fallen South Carolina Trooper was laid to rest Sunday.

Funeral arrangements were underway for Trooper Daniel Rebman.

Funeral services were held at Founder’s Memorial Auditorium, also on the Bob Jones campus.

In lieu of flowers the department says donations can be made to the Trooper Kieth Rebman Memorial Fund at any First Citizens Location in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Donations are also being accepted via the GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-daniel-rebman

Trooper Rebman was in his parked patrol car on I-385 early Tuesday when he was hit from behind by a truck.