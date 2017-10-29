SC State falls to Howard, 28-20

ORANGEBURG, SC — Sophomore wide receiver Jequez Ezzard caught four catches for a 144-yards and two touchdowns to lead Howard to, 28-20, victory over South Carolina State Saturday (Oct. 28th) in front a “Homecoming” crowd of 15,096 at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium/ Willie Jeffries Field.

“We suffered another painful defeat…But we didn’t give up, “said SC State head coach Buddy Pough. “After a rough start (down 21-0), we found a way to get back in the game and gave ourselves a chance to tie at the end. But we just couldn’t get it done.”

Pough noted, “We played a very good football team (Howard) and I knew we had to play our best football of the year in order to win. But we struggled offensively again and we got field goals when we needed touchdowns.”

The Bison jumped out to a 21-0 lead, off a 31-yard pass from Jason Collins to Ezzard at the 14:13 mark in the first quarter. All-MEAC and Preseason MEAC Offense Player of the Year senior running back Anthony Philyaw put Howard ahead 14-0 on a three-yard punch.

Freshman quarterback Caylin Newton threw a 94-yard bomb to give the Bison a massive three touchdown score lead with 6:08 remaining in the quarter.

Senior kicker Tyler Scandrett put the Bulldogs on the board with a 24-yard field goal at the 13:16 mark in the second quarter. Redshirt sophomore Dewann Ford connected with sophomore wide receiver De’ Montrez Burroughs on a 15-yard toss to close out the first-half.

Scandrett kicked his second field-goal of the evening on a 36-yarder with 11:02 to open the third quarter to push the score 21-13. Redshirt senior full back Da’ Vaughn Johnson 8-yard punch push the Bison lead to 28-13 late in the third quarter with 4:47 remaining.

A block punt by Alex Brown 55-yard return for a touchdown pull the Bulldogs within score 28-20 with 5:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. SC State had chance down the stretch to even the score but fell short.

Newton led the Bison throwing 7-of-24-1 for 171-yards and a touchdown, while Dezmond Wortham led the rushing attack with 15 carries for 82-yards. Ford had a solid performance with 16-of-35-1 for 174-yards and a touchdown.

All-American redshirt senior linebacker Darius Leonard spearheaded the defense with 11 tackles, while Burroughs kept the spark on live on offense for the Bulldogs with six (6) catches for 94-yards and a touchdown.

Graduate safety Jason Baxter and redshirt junior linebacker Damu Ford added seven (7) tackles in the loss. South Carolina State will have a bye week before returning to action on Saturday, Nov. 11 against visiting Hampton. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.

SC State Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.