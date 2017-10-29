Trick or Treat Safety Tips from the Richland County Sheriff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department wants you to have a safe Halloween.

Sheriff Leon Lott is sharing some safety tips for parents and kids.

Children should always trick or treat with an adult or older sibling. Never go alone.

Stay in your neighborhood and only go to homes you are familiar with.

Stay out of the road as much as possible and always walk facing traffic.

Children should wear costumes that do not restrict movement or limit vision. Costumes should allow children to easily see and move about freely.

Carry a flashlight or some other type of illuminating device and wear something reflective.

Do not accept anything from anyone in a vehicle.

Turn on porch lights and yard lights.

Report any suspicious or criminal activity to the Sheriff’s Department immediately.

Encourage children to use face paint and/or make-up rather than hoods, wigs or masks that can block vision.

Teach children not to cut across yards. Clotheslines and yard ornaments are invisible in the dark.

Do not accept rides from strangers.

Check all treats before the children eat the candy and other Halloween goodies. Discard any homemade or unwrapped treats.

Restrict Trick or Treat visits to homes with porch or outside lights on.

Don’t go into homes.

Set a time limit for your children to Trick or Treat. Designate a specific route for them to take.

Children should obey all pedestrian safety laws: wait for green lights, walk, never run into the street, look left, right then left again before entering the street traffic. Cross only at street corners and never between parked cars.