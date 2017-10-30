Search Ongoing for Escaped Inmate
The South Carolina Department of corrections is asking residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate they say walked away from a Florence Minimum Security Prison Monday morning.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Florida Gators in a noon kick on Saturday, November 11, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he's still generating millions of dollars.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people. Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy…
A 28-year-old man wanted for the alleged assault, robbery and kidnapping of a victim earlier this month, was taken into custody by Richland County Sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)--Families get in your best costume and join the State Museum for a party. Enjoy Halloween games, activities and a trick or treat scavenger hunt at the State Museum on…
George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making false statements to FBI agents about his correspondence with Russian nationals and attempts to arrange a meeting between the campaign and Russian officials.