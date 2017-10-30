Sections

Search Ongoing for Escaped Inmate

Rochelle Dean

The South Carolina Department of corrections is asking residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate they say walked away from a Florence Minimum Security Prison Monday morning.

Game time announced for Florida-Carolina

Mike Gillespie

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Florida Gators in a noon kick on Saturday, November 11, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Federal court halts military transgender ban

AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people. Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy…

Armed robbery, kidnapping suspect arrested

Kimberlei Davis

A 28-year-old man wanted for the alleged assault, robbery and kidnapping of a victim earlier this month, was taken into custody by Richland County Sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon.

State Museum: Halloween in Oz

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)--Families get in your best costume and join the State Museum for a party. Enjoy Halloween games, activities and a trick or treat scavenger hunt at the State Museum on…

