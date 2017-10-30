Armed robbery, kidnapping suspect arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A 28-year-old man wanted for the alleged assault, robbery and kidnapping of a victim earlier this month, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Deputies say on October 9, Stacardo Grissett, kidnapped and assaulted the victim while in the parking lot of Hunt Club apartments.

According to authorities, Grissett struck the victim several times in the face with a handgun before taking the victim to the 6600 block of Two Notch Road where he tried to steal the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.

Grissett was arrested by members of the RCSD Fugtivie Task Force and Gang Unit in the 300 block of Briercliff Drive.

