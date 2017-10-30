Boil water advisory issued for Amicks Ferry Road peninsula in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A boil water advisory has been issued for Chapin area water customers on Amicks Ferry Road, from Timberlake to the end of the peninsula, a town spokesperson said.

Officials said the affected neighborhoods are Plantation Summit, Bay Point, Royal Court and Magnolia Key.

Boil your water for at least one minute before drinking it or cooking with it. The advisory is in effect until lab tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

The town said the advisory is in effect because of damage by a contractor to a 10 inch water main in Timberlake. Repairs are being made now and should be finished Monday afternoon.