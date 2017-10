‘The Dark Knights Terror Trail’ : A Halloween Scare!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The ghosts and goblins are out tonight and it’s a real terror!

Welcome to the Dark Knights Terror Trail!

It’s got all sorts of spooky surprises, from wicked tales, to an indoor haunt and zombie zone.

The Dark Knights Terror Trail is located in Elgin at 2076 Highway Church Road.

The Box Office opens at 7pm, events start at dark.