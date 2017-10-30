Gamecocks and Gators to Kick at Noon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The SEC announced Monday that Carolina will kick off their SEC East showdown with Florida November 4 at 12 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Florida leads the all-time series by a 26-8-3 count, including an 11-6-1 advantage in Columbia. The Gators have won the last two meetings, but Carolina has won four of the last seven contests after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools.

South Carolina (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will travel to Athens to play second-ranked Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 4, while Florida (3-4, 3-3 SEC) will travel to Missouri (3-5, 0-4 SEC).

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.