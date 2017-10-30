Monday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

Join the pack for one final day of ‘Boo at the Zoo.’ Treat your family to one last wild night of Halloween fun at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Tickets start at $9. Rain or shine, come get spooky at the zoo from 6:00-9:00p.m.

Things are getting paranormal. The Richland County Coroner is sponsoring a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event tomorrow from 6:00-8:00p.m. at the Coroner’s Office. There will be candy, face-painting, a dunk-a-deputy coroner booth, a fire truck and fun for all!

Only the brave will survive the trails. Come out to see if you can finish the Halloween ‘Terror Trails’ tonight and tomorrow from 6:00-10:00p.m. at 1151 Old Garners Ferry Road. Tickets are $10. For kids 5 and under, tickets are $5.