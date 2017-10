Orangeburg Confederate Flag Flap

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The owner of an Orangeburg County ice cream shop says he’s not giving up his fight to remove a Confederate flag display next to his business.

The owner of the Edisto River Creamery is appealing the City of Orangeburg’s order to stop work on property he says he owns in front of the restaurant.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans contends they own the plot of land where the flag currently stands.