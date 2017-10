Police: Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Monday Evening Accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police responded to what officers called a “serious collision” at the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Police notified the media of the accident around 7:20 p.m. Monday (10/30) night and about an hour later provided an update that said, “the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Millwood Ave. has passed away from her injuries.”