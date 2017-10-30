Richland Library Southeast Undergoing Renovations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Book worms may need to start looking for another library, if you plan on checking out a book at the Richland Library Southeast, off Garner’s Ferry.

The good news is, a newly renovated library will soon re-open.

The site is temporarily closing due to upgrades and renovations but staff will continue offering some services at an onsite temporary cottage, according to library officials.

The renovation is expected to last at least 12 months.