Search Ongoing for Escaped Inmate

Florence, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections is asking citizens to be on the look out for an inmate authorities say escaped from the Palmer Pre-Release Center Monday morning.

According to officials, 49 year old Christopher Sherer walked off from the minimum level security prison around 1:30 in the morning.

Authorities say Sherer has multiple identifying tattoos including a Ying Yang Sign on his right arm, and a dragon. On his left arm officials say he has cross, the names Coby, Devin, Justin, in addition to the Gamecock Logo, an image of the sun, a tribal heart and Chinese writing. There’s also a tattoo of a bald eagle, and bible verse on his chest and a rose on his back.

The Department of corrections says Sherer was serving 3 years for a Lexington County bank with the intention of stealing. If you see him, authorities ask you to call 1877-349-2130 immediately.