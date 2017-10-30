Smurf Village Comes To Elmwood Park, Blocks Full of Fun For Trick-or-Treaters

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Kids are pretty excited for Halloween and are looking forward to the big loot of candy they will be bringing home that night. However, few are as excited as the group of Smurfs in Elmwood Park!

“We have put a huge tarp over the top of the house to make it look like a mushroom. We have some other mushroom houses we’re still working on… but we’ll have sort of the setup of Smurf Village,” Chuck Archie said, who will be Papa Smurf on Halloween night.

Block after Block, home after home, the entire neighborhood is caught in the sticky web of extreme Halloween decorating. For the past two years, Chuch Archie and his neighborhood have gone all out ghoulish. Bringing in more than 1,700 trick-or-treaters to the Elmwood neighborhood.

“It gives everyone the chance to show off the neighborhood, let people know we’re very welcoming to anybody who comes in, and it’s an awesome neighborhood to live in,” Archie said.

Some groups even get bussed into the neighborhood and the four-block radius gets closed off to traffic so monsters can mash around without the worry of speeding cars.

“It gets crazy. We always have the cops out here to help direct traffic and we have the cones up and signs and detours,” Archie said.

Putting on a production like this takes a lot of time. Archie and his crew of about 8 others have been working on the design since Sunday… and they’ve already picked out a theme for next year! So make sure to stop by Smurfs Village and the other ghostly cool homes in the Elmwood neighborhood from 5 until 9 on Halloween.

“You hear 17-hundred trick-or-treaters and it’s like, ‘ok yeah,’ but until you’re here and you see it and the excitement, it’s just– ah- it’s so phenomenal, it’s just really great,” Archie said.

Park, Lincoln, Gadston, and Clark will all be closed to through traffic to let the trick-or-treaters rule the land.