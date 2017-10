State Museum: Halloween in Oz

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Families get in your best costume and join the State Museum for a party.

Enjoy Halloween games, activities and a trick or treat scavenger hunt at the State Museum on Halloween from 5pm to 10pm.

There will also be ghost tours, children’s costume contest and the Wizard of Oz 4-D experience.

According to the Museum, General admission starting at 5 p.m. is 2 for $10.

Visit scmuseum.org to learn more.