Trick-or-Treat on Main Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families looking for a not-so-spooky Halloween celebration can head to Main Street for Richland Library’s annual stroll.
The free event is happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning at the library’s main location on Assembly Street. Come dressed in your costume to participate in Halloween-themed activities throughout the library.
From there, you can walk through the Main Street District for trick-or-treating at a range of participating businesses.
- Richland Library
- Columbia Museum of Art
- Main Street Public House
- Mast General Store
- Nickelodeon
- One Columbia for Arts & History
- Fancy That! Bistro & Catering
- Miss Cocky Boutique
- Franklin’s Printing & Marketing
- Blue Flour Bakery
- Uptown Gifts
- Persona Pizzeria
- Southern Squeezed
- Masala on Main
- WXRY
- Capitol Places
- Doctors Care
- City Center Partnership – Yellow Shirts