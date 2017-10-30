Trick-or-Treat on Main Street

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families looking for a not-so-spooky Halloween celebration can head to Main Street for Richland Library’s annual stroll.

The free event is happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning at the library’s main location on Assembly Street. Come dressed in your costume to participate in Halloween-themed activities throughout the library.

From there, you can walk through the Main Street District for trick-or-treating at a range of participating businesses.

  • Richland Library
  • Columbia Museum of Art
  • Main Street Public House
  • Mast General Store
  • Nickelodeon
  • One Columbia for Arts & History
  • Fancy That! Bistro & Catering
  • Miss Cocky Boutique
  • Franklin’s Printing & Marketing
  • Blue Flour Bakery
  • Uptown Gifts
  • Persona Pizzeria
  • Southern Squeezed
  • Masala on Main
  • WXRY
  • Capitol Places
  • Doctors Care
  • City Center Partnership – Yellow Shirts
