Trick-or-Treat on Main Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families looking for a not-so-spooky Halloween celebration can head to Main Street for Richland Library’s annual stroll.

The free event is happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning at the library’s main location on Assembly Street. Come dressed in your costume to participate in Halloween-themed activities throughout the library.

From there, you can walk through the Main Street District for trick-or-treating at a range of participating businesses.

Richland Library

Columbia Museum of Art

Main Street Public House

Mast General Store

Nickelodeon

One Columbia for Arts & History

Fancy That! Bistro & Catering

Miss Cocky Boutique

Franklin’s Printing & Marketing

Blue Flour Bakery

Uptown Gifts

Persona Pizzeria

Southern Squeezed

Masala on Main

WXRY

Capitol Places

Doctors Care

City Center Partnership – Yellow Shirts