Trump adviser pleads guilty to misleading investigators about Russia contacts

WASHINGTON, DC (WOLO) – There was a major development Monday (10/30) in the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

The First indictments from special council Robert Robert Mueller were made public Monday.

George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, pleaded guilty this month to making false statements to FBI agents about his correspondence with Russian nationals and attempts to arrange a meeting between the campaign and Russian officials.

News of the plea came Monday morning, shortly after Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Manafort’s longtime business associate Rick Gates were indicted on charges including conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and working as unregistered foreign agents.