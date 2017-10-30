Victim Shoots, Kills Robbery Suspect

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they’re actively investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after 8 Monday night in the 11- hundred block of Pinelane Road.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson, A male victim was trying to sell an item on an online social media app. Wilson says the suspect interested in buying the item, asked to change the meeting location to which the victim agreed. While the second meeting location was a public place, authorities say it didn’t stop the suspect from pulling a gun on the victim once he presented the item.

Deputies say the victim then pulled his own firearm and fired at the suspect killing him.

Wilson says they continue investigating this incident and will release more details once they become available.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.