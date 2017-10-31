A Sweet Treat: Sheriff Lotts’ “Rock The Lott” Event

Richland County, SC (WOLO)– Kids, costumes, and candy. All great things to find at the Richland County Trunk-or-Treat “Rock The Lott” event. Everything from Ant-Man, vampires, ninjas, and angels were in attendance. While the kids got to enjoy face painting, mascots dance-offs, and of course, candy, Richland County Sheriff’s made sure to show them, they’re not all that scary.

“We want to show that we are here to help if you need us, not to be afraid of us,” Addy Perez said, with RCSD.

“And you know, if you need something you just call the deputies out here,” Kelvin Griffin said, in a Scream costume.

“Because I see them on Live PD,” Damarrius Sawyer said, as Ant-Man. The deputies were satisfying the sweet tooth out here, but it’s probably not the kids who’ll benefit the most.

“Well my dad is really going to eat a lot of it,” Griffin said.