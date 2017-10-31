Benedict Lady Tigers ranked 8th in South Region preseason poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College women’s basketball team is ranked No. 8 in the Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll South Region preseason rankings.

The Lady Tigers are the two-time defending SIAC champions and are coming off a 22-8 season. Coach James Rice returns two preseason All-SIAC selections in MiKeisha Moore , the SIAC preseason Player of the Year, and Shirvel Luke .

Rollins and Valdosta State tied for the top spot in the poll, earning 53 points each. Rollins picked up three first-place votes from the panel, while Valdosta State had one. West Florida, picked third, also received one first-place vote.

The Lady Tigers open the 2017-18 season on Nov. 14 at home against USC-Aiken at 5:30 p.m.

The Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll, sponsored by D2SIDA, is in its fourth year of existence. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters – 2 from each region. The South Region consists of teams from the SIAC, Sunshine State Conference and the Gulf South Conference.

SOUTH (1st place votes) — Record — Points

1 Rollins (3) — 22-8 — 53

1 Valdosta State (1) — 22-10 — 53

3 West Florida (1) — 28-7 — 48

4 Nova Southeastern — 17-12 — 41

5 Lee — 20-11 — 34

6 Tampa — 17-11 — 26

7 Eckerd (1) — 27-5 — 20

8 Benedict — 22-8 — 18

9 Florida Southern — 20-10 — 12

10 Union — 17-12 — 11

Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (5), North Alabama (4), Central State (3), West Georgia (2)