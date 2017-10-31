Blowfish name new head coach

The Lexington County Blowfish announced today that Marshall McDonald has been promoted to Head Coach for the 2018 season. This will be Marshall’s second season with the Blowfish as he served as asst coach under Jonathan Johnson in 2017. “We are excited to have Marshall take over the helm and look forward to an exciting 2018 season at Lexington County Baseball Stadium”. Said Vice-President Brian Larkin. McDonald said in a statement released by the team. “I look forward to working towards the ultimate goal of winning a Coastal Plain League championship for Lexington County and its great fans.”

Marshall is in his first season at Presbyterian College joining the coaching staff in August of 2017. McDonald comes to PC after four seasons at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, N.C., including three as hitting coach. There he led the team to a school record for home runs in each of his three seasons as a full-time coach, culminating with 63 last season compared to just 13 prior to his arrival. He coached the NJCAA National Player of the Year Chandler Jenkins, who batted .460 with 18 home runs and 74 RBIs last season, and two Region 10 Players of the Year in Jenkins and Ty Andrus.

McDonald has also spent time coaching in the collegiate summer leagues throughout the past three seasons. He served as associate head coach of the Statesville Owls in 2015, head coach of the Lenoir Oilers in 2016 and assistant coach for Lexington County Blowfish in 2017. McDonald led the Oilers to the CVCL Championship as the head coach in 2016, as the team compiled a 39-17 record and led the league in home runs (50), doubles (112) and RBIs (357).

As a player, McDonald spent one season at Catawba Valley Community College, earning All-Region X honors, before playing his final two seasons at Montreat College. As a Cavalier, McDonald was named a team captain as a senior and earned a spot on the Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Academic team as a junior. The native of Red Springs, N.C. graduated from Montreat in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.