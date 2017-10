Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Amick’s Ferry Rd. in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A boil water advisory has been lifted for Chapin area water customers on Amicks Ferry Road, from Timberlake to the end of the peninsula, a town spokesperson said.

Officials say residents in the affected neighborhoods no longer have to boil their water.

According to town officials, water samples provided came back with satisfactory results from the lab, and residents no longer need to boil their drinking water.

