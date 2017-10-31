Breaking: Police: Multiple Dead after Driver Plows into People on NY City Bike Path

ABC NEWS (New York)–At least six people are dead and others injured after a vehicle drove onto a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City. The sprawling crime scene runs several blocks along the West Side Highway.

A vehicle entered the West Street pedestrian and bike path north of Chambers Street, hitting multiple people on the path, leaving some dead and “numerous people injured,” New York City police said, citing preliminary investigation.

The vehicle kept driving south until it hit another vehicle, police said. At that point, the suspect, who was “displaying imitation firearms,” got out of the vehicle and was shot by responding officers, authorities said.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

A truck hit multiple people on the bike path on the West Side Highway, a witness told ABC’s New York station WABC. The truck crashed into a school bus at Chambers and West streets, near Stuyvesant High School, the witness added.

“Everybody started running,” the witness said. “…Everything was happening so fast.” The witness added of the driver, “He kept going all the way down full speed.”

“Thank god the trick-or-treaters weren’t out yet,” the witness later said.

Video from the scene showed mangled bicycles strewn across the bike path.

There is no active threat, according to the mayor’s press secretary.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are heading to the scene.

The FBI is also responding to the incident. Police warned that New Yorkers should expect many emergency personnel in the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.