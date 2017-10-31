College of Charleston probing ‘racially insensitive’ Halloween costumes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina college is investigating social media posts that appear to show students in “racially insensitive” Halloween costumes, the school’s president said.

College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell says in a statement that the school’s Division of Student Affairs and Department of Public Safety are probing whether students violated the code of conduct or other college policies.

The school’s Black Student Union says one post showed a racial slur written on someone’s bare skin, while others include a student wearing an orange jumpsuit with the name “Freddie Gray,” whose death in Baltimore police custody sparked a riot amid complaints about police brutality against black suspects.

