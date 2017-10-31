Coroner Identifies Man Killed During Online Sale Meet and Deal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Coroner has identified a man shot during what police say was a meet and deal gone wrong.

Coroner Gary Watts says 23 year old Jaquel Deshawn Cornelius died from gunshot wounds to the torso and neck.

The Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened in the 11 – hundred block of Pinelane Road last night.

Deputies say Cornelius wanted to meet a man who was selling an item online.

Deputies say Cornelius was shot by the seller after he pulled a gun on him, while he was attempting to sell the item.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

Deputies say the seller had a concealed weapons permit.