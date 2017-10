Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the person hit and killed by a car Monday (10/30) night off Millwood Avenue.

The coroner says Joann Razo, 50, died of blunt force trauma.

Columbia Police say she was hit around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue.

Police say Razo was unlawfully crossing the roadway.

They also say the driver called 9-1-1 but left the scene.

Police later located the driver.