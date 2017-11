Free Services for Vets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are a Veteran starting Wednesday you can receive hair service for your service.

Remington College in Columbia announced free haircuts in the whole month of November for Veterans.

The treatment includes a haircut, shampoo, makeup or facial.

Also, anyone who brings in a donation of a can of food or other non perishable food item can get a free haircut, manicure or pedicure.