Georgia ranked #1 in CFB Playoff rankings; Clemson comes in at #4

The SEC rules the top of this season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, but not perhaps in the way most would think.

Though Alabama is ranked ahead of Georgia in the AP poll, the CFP committee sees the unbeaten Bulldogs as the No. 1 team ahead of the equally unbeaten Crimson Tide, who sit at No. 2.

With both teams currently on a collision course for the SEC title game, the Dec. 2 game in Atlanta could serve as a playoff game for the CFP.

Following the SEC titans are six teams sitting at 7-1, led by Notre Dame at No. 3. The Irish’s lone loss came in a home defeat to newly minted No. 1 Georgia. Should standings hold as they are, Notre Dame could potentially leap frog Georgia, were the Bulldogs to lose to the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.

The fourth team locked into the CFP is Clemson. At 7-1, the defending champions have flown a bit under the radar, but clearly the committee did not penalize the Tigers for a shocking road loss to Syracuse that featured Clemson losing starting quarterback Kelly Bryant to injury.

Oklahoma plants its flag behind Clemson at No. 5. It appears the CFP committee agreed with Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, who said Tuesday he believes his team, which beat Ohio State in Columbus earlier this year, deserved to be ranked ahead of the Buckeyes since both have the same 7-1 record.

Those same Buckeyes have a good look at the Sooners’ tail lights as they fall in at No. 6, one spot ahead of the same Penn State they beat in Saturday afternoon’s thriller.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are the highest ranked teams out of the Big Ten, while undefeated Wisconsin is ranked ninth in the CFP. The Badgers lack a signature win, and have no CFP-ranked teams remaining on their schedule, but an undefeated run to the Big Ten title game and a showdown against potential East Division winner Ohio State or Penn State could vault Wisconsin into the top four.

Stuck in between the rush of Big Ten schools is TCU. The Horned Frogs picked a rough week to drop their first game of the season, as the previously unbeaten team’s high-flying offense was grounded to a halt by a surging Iowa State team. With surprise wins over Oklahoma and TCU, the Cyclones find themselves ranked 15th in the CFP.

The Miami Hurricanes (7-0) round out the CFP top 10. While many have claimed “The U is back,” they still have work to do, but a Nov. 11 home game against Notre Dame would go a long way in silencing any doubters.

Oklahoma State are on the outside of the top 10 looking in and are followed by Washington (the highest ranked Pac-12 team), Virginia Tech, Auburn, Iowa State, Mississippi State and USC.

UCF is the highest ranked team among the Group of 5 schools, at No. 18 in the CFP rankings. The only other Group of 5 school ranked this week in the CFP is Memphis at No. 24.

LSU sits at No. 19 and is followed by a two-loss NC State team that rattled off six straight wins after losing in their opener to South Carolina, but got taken down by Notre Dame last Saturday.

Stanford is followed next by Arizona. The Wildcats and quarterback sensation Khalil Tate are ranked No. 22 ahead of Memphis, Michigan State and Washington State.

